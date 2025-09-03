Thick wildfire smoke in the forecast for Thursday

BOZEMAN – Flow aloft will begin to veer out of the NW Thursday into Friday, and this slight pattern change should bring temperatures down to near normal levels.

This NW flow aloft will also pave the way for thick wildfire smoke to sweep over SW Montana by Thursday morning and slowly improve by Friday morning.

There could be air quality highlights issued if our forecast models are correct with the thick smoke that is coming from wildfires in Canada, Montana, and the Pacific NW.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for NW, and west central Montana including Powell County of SW Montana. The alert means that air particulates have been trending upwards, and that an exceedance of the 24-hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard has occurred or may occur soon.

