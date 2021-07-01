Thunderstorm developing over SW Montana Thursday afternoon

BOZEMAN – Unseasonably hot and dry weather again today, however, thunderstorms are developing Thursday afternoon. These small thunderstorms are producing localized rain but there is a tremendous amount of lightning with these thunderstorms.

kbzk

Because of the recent below normal precipitation and above normal temperatures conditions are just right for new fire starts and lightning strikes could be the ignition source today.

This pattern will diminish overnight but could redevelop again Friday afternoon.

Despite thunderstorm activity temperatures will remain above normal through the next 7 to 10 days. In fact, there is a high probability of another round of excessive heat to push back over Montana July 8 through the 11th.

Updates on the thunderstorm activity with my live doppler network is coming up tonight at 5:30 pm and 10 pm on KXLF and KBZK.

