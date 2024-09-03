Thunderstorms and cooler for a few days

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance is producing scattered thunderstorms over SW Montana Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has a low or “marginal” risk of severe thunderstorms from this disturbance with a few storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and/or damaging hail.

The greatest threat will be numerous lightning strikes that could produce another round of new wildfire starts.

The thunderstorms will diminish mostly after sunset and this disturbance will be moving into Eastern Montana Wednesday.

Slightly cooler temperatures will linger for a few days but by the end of the week and upcoming weekend another High-pressure ridge will bring above to well above normal temperatures to Montana with some lower valleys reaching the lower 90s.

As this new ridge builds look for increasing wildfire smoke by the weekend and of course as the weather patterns returns to hot and dry fire danger will be increasing this weekend.