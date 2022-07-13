Thunderstorms are back in your forecast through Friday

BOZEMAN – A weak cold front is passing through Montana this afternoon and is helping monsoonal moisture lift up from the south.

Both will help produce scattered thunderstorms over SW Montana Wednesday afternoon into the early evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Butte to Bozeman area under a “slight” risk for damaging thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon to early evening. This means a few thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts and/or damaging hail.

kbzk

Thunderstorms are likely to redevelop Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening and again a few could be on the stronger side.

Friday morning thunderstorms are possible west of Interstate 15 and pass through the entire region late morning through late afternoon.

By the weekend we should fall back into a hot and dry pattern with well above average temperatures.