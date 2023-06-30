Thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon

BOZEMAN – High-pressure continues to build in from the West and is currently kicking off a warming trend. Temperatures are expected to be near to slightly above normal Friday to above normal by Saturday.

The first weekend in July looks summer-like with regard to temperatures but a shortwave disturbance could produce scattered afternoon thunderstorms Saturday over SW Montana.

The next cold front to impact the state will arrive Monday night into Tuesday. This system will bring cooler air and some scattered showers with gusty surface winds for the 4th of July.