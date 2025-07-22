Thunderstorms east of the divide Tuesday afternoon

BOZEMAN – A strong SW flow aloft is producing scattered thunderstorms mostly east of the divide across SW Montana Tuesday afternoon. Most of these thunderstorms should be on the weak to moderate strength side with brief heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and small hail.

As these storms continue to track to the east NE they could become stronger with several severe thunderstorms possible again over SE Montana counties.

Beginning Wednesday the pattern will start to move back into a quieter pattern with weak High-pressure rebuilding over the region.