Thunderstorms for several days and cooler temperatures by the end of the week

BOZEMAN – The atmosphere will remain unsettled this week and conducive to producing scattered late afternoon through early evening thunderstorms.

There could be a mix of dry and wet thunderstorms which is a concern for possible new wildfire starts over SW Montana.

Monday afternoon and again Tuesday afternoon look for small hit and miss thunderstorms and mostly on the dry side. Frequent lightning, gusty winds and dry fuels could produce new fires.

Wednesday the forecast models show a better chance for larger thunderstorms and hopefully areas of moderate to heavy rainfall. Of course, hail and strong outflow wind gusts are also a possibility mid-week.

Once the thunderstorms diminish by the end of the week a slight cooling trend is likely to settle in over the region with max temperatures near to slightly below normal by the weekend. Perfect temperatures for outdoor activities this weekend with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.