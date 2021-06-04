Thunderstorms Friday afternoon to strong winds on Saturday

BOZEMAN – Thunderstorms are the primary concern for Friday afternoon and early evening. Thunderstorms are likely to develop over SW Montana especially east of the divide Friday afternoon over most mountain ranges.

As these storms migrate to the NE they should become stronger and there is a much greater chance of severe thunderstorm development over central and NE counties of Montana.

The Storm Prediction Center continues a “marginal” risk of strong thunderstorms over SW Montana Friday afternoon. This means there could several stronger thunderstorms producing brief heavy rain, strong outflow wind gusts, and possibly hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “slight” risk (yellow on graphic) for central and NE Montana counties Friday afternoon. This means there will likely be several severe thunderstorms in this region capable of producing property damage in the form of strong damaging wind gusts and/or large hail.

The weekend weather pattern will begin to slowly cool but remain well above normal for this time of year. A cold front will pass through the state producing isolated showers or thunderstorms, but strong gusty winds are likely over most of the state.

Locally wind gusts 30 to 50 mph are possible over most of SW Montana Saturday late morning through the early evening hours. In high wind prone areas gusts could reach 60+ mph along the continental divide near Whitehall, Three Forks, Livingston, Ennis to name a few regions with the strongest gusts.