Thunderstorms still in the forecast for several days

BOZEMAN – The good news in the rest of this week’s weather forecast is afternoon thunderstorms are possible with monsoonal moisture lifting into the region. The bad news is thunderstorms are possible for the rest of the week. Thunderstorms could produce localized areas of moderate rainfall but widespread rain is not likely for SW Montana. Some thunderstorms could be on the dry side and all thunderstorms will produce lightning and possibly new fire starts.

Temperatures will remain slightly above normal for the rest of the week but slightly cooler compared with the last couple of days. Increasing cloud cover will help produce slightly cooler temperatures during the day but could keep temperatures higher at night.

Wildfire smoke will also be varied across SW Montana and at times it could be thick and other times not to bad. If we see afternoon thunderstorms and a stronger SW flow aloft most of the smoke will be force to lift into northern Montana and southern Canada.

As of 1 pm Tuesday, there are no highlights up for SW Montana regarding air quality. That could chance so please check our Facebook pages frequently for updates.

