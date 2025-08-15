Thunderstorms this weekend could bring another round of new fire starts to SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Isolated thunderstorms are back in the forecast for SW Montana Saturday afternoon through early evening.

Widespread thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon for SW Montana with some storms lingering into the early evening hours.

The main concern with this type of pattern is lightning and possible new wildfire starts.

A Pacific storm is moving into the Pacific NW but should lift over Montana. This will create a stronger south to SW flow aloft and help pull monsoonal moisture up into southern and SW Montana this weekend.

Temperatures will be a little cooler with the increased cloud cover and scattered thunderstorms this weekend but look for a return of low to mid 90s by early next week.

