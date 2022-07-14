Thunderstorms to redevelop Thursday and again Friday for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Hot temperatures to continue through the weekend into early next week with a slight cool down by Tuesday.

The biggest hazard in the short-term forecast is continued afternoon and evening thunderstorms over SW Montana. East of the divide has a higher probability of thunderstorms, but a few thunderstorms are possible west of the divide especially Friday morning into Friday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of SW Montana under a very low risk for damaging thunderstorms both Thursday and again on Friday. A few thunderstorms could be strong and maybe 1 or 2 severe thunderstorms are possible.

If you have outdoor plans for the next couple of days watch for developing storm clouds and once thunderstorms develop over your area please seek shelter until the storms have passed.