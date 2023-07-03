Thunderstorms, wildfire smoke, and high mountain snow for the 4th of July

BOZEMAN – Another odd weather pattern as we head into the 4th of July. A Canadian storm system is spinning through central Alberta today and dropping a cold front through Montana.

This upper-level trough will bring cooler air back into Montana and on the backside of the Low-pressure system in Canada wildfire smoke will drop southward into Montana Tuesday.

kbzk

The cold front is pressing southward and will bring increasing thunderstorm activity Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning mostly across southern counties.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “Marginal” risk for damaging thunderstorms roughly from Gallatin County eastward Monday afternoon and evening. The greatest threat will be large damaging hail and possible damaging peak wind gusts. Some storms could bring brief heavy rain.

kbzk

If that wasn’t enough, the temperatures above 9,000’ will be cold enough to produce snow. The National Weather Service issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY above 9,000’ for the Absaroka-Beartooth ranges Monday night through Tuesday evening.

kbzk

At higher elevations we could see 2”-6” of new snow.

Temperatures will be much cooler for the 4th of July statewide and locally look for mostly 60s for max temperatures Tuesday. A stiff N to NE wind is possible Tuesday as well aiding in the chilly temperature pattern.