Thursday look for scattered thunderstorms over SW Montana

BOZEMAN – The atmosphere remains slightly unstable and with some mid to high level monsoon moisture moving in from the SW isolated to very isolated thunderstorms are trying to develop over SW Montana Tuesday afternoon.

This pattern is likely to continue into Wednesday but Thursday a stronger push of moisture will develop and isolated thunderstorms will turn more to the scattered side. The greatest hazard with thunderstorm development right now is lightning and possible new fire starts. The other hazard with thunderstorms this time of year is damage to crops.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler beginning Wednesday through Friday and should remain closer to normal levels for this of the year.