A dry, mild and breezy day

BUTTE — High pressure digs in, keeping conditions mainly dry for the rest of the week and beyond.

Expect sunny skies today with pleasant conditions, with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Winds will remain light and variable through the morning before picking up out of the west-northwest at 5 to 7 mph by late afternoon.

Wednesday brings full sunshine with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

On Thursday, expect mostly sunny weather with highs hovering around the mid-60s.

Heading into the weekend, Friday turns mostly sunny with temperatures climbing back into the mid-60s to low 70s. There is a slight chance of light rain Friday night.

Expect more sunshine on Saturday, then partly cloudy on Sunday. Weekend highs with be in the mid-60s to low 70s.

The mild stretch continues into early next week, with mostly sunny skies on Monday as afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-70s.