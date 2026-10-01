A dry start to early October

BUTTE — Temperatures will stay fairly typical for early October on Thursday, topping out in the mid-60s to low 70s as a high-pressure ridge builds to the west. Friday stays warm in the 70s before a quick, weak disturbance brings a slight cool-down on Saturday.

High pressure builds back stronger on Sunday, bringing warm weather in the mid-70s to low 80s through Monday. A mid-week weather system will then push temperatures back down toward seasonal averages.

Heads up for elevated fire danger on Monday. Expect warm conditions, low humidity dropping into the teens and 20s, and wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph.