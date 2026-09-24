Dry, mild weather holds through Friday before a cold front arrives

BUTTE — High pressure positioned to our east will maintain clear, dry, and warm conditions across the region through Friday afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 80s for most locations, with a few spots in north-central Montana potentially pushing into the upper 80s on Friday.

A Pacific cold front moves in late Friday evening. This passing system will shift wind patterns and abruptly end our stretch of unseasonable warmth. Strong southerly winds are expected to build late Friday before turning westerly overnight, bringing gusts over 40 mph across north-central Montana.

Any isolated thunderstorms accompanying the front could trigger localized gusts exceeding 50 mph. Furthermore, a High Wind Watch is in effect through Saturday morning for regions east of the Rocky Mountain Front, including eastern Glacier and western Toole counties, where gusts could climb past 58 mph, particularly around Cut Bank.