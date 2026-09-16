Enjoy one last pleasant day before rain and thunderstorms return

BUTTE — Wednesday brings a brief break between upper-level troughs as weak high pressure builds overhead, keeping conditions mild and dry across most of the state.

On Thursday, the stationary trough over the Pacific Northwest finally begins tracking eastward. This shift will bring warmer, southwesterly flow over Montana that will linger through Saturday.

While Wednesday stays quiet, warmer temperatures along with shower and thunderstorm chances will take over Thursday and stick around through Friday night. The main concern with any developing storms will be potential damaging wind gusts, localized heavy downpours, and hail. Conditions should clear out by Saturday afternoon as the low system exits to the east.

Warm, dry weather then returns starting Sunday, bringing mild and sunny conditions into early next week.