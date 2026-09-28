Isolated showers & t'storms possible across SW MT through Monday evening.

BUTTE — On Monday, a weak upper-level trough moves across North-Central, Central, and Southwestern Montana. Temperatures will trend warmer area-wide throughout the day, though scattered rain showers and thunderstorms remain possible in the southwest while areas north of Interstate 90 stay mostly dry.

Warm and mostly dry weather continues Tuesday through Wednesday. Winds will pick up across North-Central Montana, bringing breezy to windy conditions that will be especially strong along the Rocky Mountain Front on Tuesday.

To wrap up the workweek, high pressure builds over the area Thursday and Friday. This system reinforces dry conditions while pushing temperatures even higher.