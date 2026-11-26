BUTTE — We can expect a mild and mostly dry Thanksgiving day with highs in the low 40s. By Friday night, rain and snow will move through with some light accumulation possible ahead of a chilly and mainly dry weekend, with on-and-off snow chances possible through early next week.

Bozeman

Expect mild Thanksgiving weather before 1 to 3 inches of snow arrives Friday night into Saturday morning, followed by chilly highs in the 30s and periodic rain-snow mixes early next week.

Dillon

Breezy, partly sunny weather with highs near 42 will hold through Friday before light overnight snow ushers in a drier, mostly cloudy week with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

West Yellowstone

Cold, windy conditions with highs in the mid-30s will bring 2 to 4 inches of snow Friday night, followed by a brief Saturday night freeze near 12 degrees and persistent daily snow through mid-week.