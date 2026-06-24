KXLF Butte Area Weather: A few area showers on Thursday; better chances ahead

BUTTE — The first of several disturbances began to spawn showers and thunderstorms Wednesday in southwest Montana, mainly near the Idaho border. A second wave of energy will be close on its heels, bringing more clouds Thursday morning, with a better chance for rain and thunderstorms the further south you go. Lows Thursday morning will be in the 40s.

This second disturbance will also spawn afternoon showers and thunderstorms Thursday, but they will be more likely further to the east. Highs on Thursday will be fairly seasonable in the upper 60s to mid 70s. A much larger Pacific storm will then begin moving toward the northern Rockies on Friday, which will bring many more chances for unsettled weather to our area.

As that trough of low pressure slowly pushes over the region Friday and this weekend, we can expect highs to drop well below average by Sunday. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be expected in many areas Friday and Saturday, with more rain showers than storms on Sunday. The air will be cool enough that our mountains will have a chance for snow.

This Pacific storm will take its own sweet time leaving the northern Rockies, which means we'll have more areas of light to moderate rain and continued cooler than average highs on Monday. Showers will still be possible next Tuesday, but amounts will be light. That storm will then lift northward by next Wednesday, bringing more sun and seasonable warmth.