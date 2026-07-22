KXLF Butte Area Weather: A smoky, hazy, hot mix of sun and clouds on Thursday

BUTTE — Rain showers and thunderstorms became more widespread of southwest Montana on Wednesday afternoon. Many of the storms are slow-moving, creating a local flooding hazard over the higher terrain, and a Flood Watch is in effect over the mountains through this evening. After sunset, the storms will fall apart, and it will be mild Thursday morning.

Our weather will be quieter on Thursday with a bright mix of sunshine, a few clouds and haze and smoke from Pacific Northwest wildfires. Most of the smoke will remain aloft, but our air quality will likely be "moderate" instead of "good", for the next several days with a large, strong ridge of high pressure overhead. Highs on Thursday will be in the 80s and lower 90s.

The strong ridge over the Rockies and High Plains will remain in place Friday, this weekend, and much of next week. Our highs will likely peak Friday and this weekend, with plenty of 90s for highs, and a few lower 100s possible. Monsoon moisture will try to make its way around the ridge Saturday, and isolated thunderstorms could keep us a handful of degrees cooler.

That same dominant ridge of high pressure will likely keep our temperatures above late July levels for much of the next week. Just like this weekend, a few areas of monsoon moisture will try to make their way up and over the ridge and bring isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to our region, but many areas will remain dry. Highs will stay in the 80s and lower 90s.