KXLF Butte Area Weather: A toasty weekend ahead; only isolated thunderstorms

BUTTE — Much like Thursday, we had a Friday morning in southwestern Montana, but rain showers and thunderstorms bubbled up in the afternoon. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible through this evening, and local flooding will be possible with some slow-moving storms. Our weather will fairly quiet after midnight, and lows Saturday morning will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s.

A strong ridge of high pressure will be in control of our weather pattern this upcoming weekend. It is far enough to the south, however, to allow some waves of energy to move up and over the ridge, causing isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. They will be more likely Saturday than Sunday, but they will be possible both days. No one will have any all-day rainouts, just keep an eye to the sky if you're outside!

Monday and early Tuesday will be a little less active for our area, and we can expect a partly cloud sky both days with above average temperatures. A weak cold front will cool us slightly, but we'll stay very warm. We can expect increasing clouds late Tuesday as another surge of moisture moves over the northern Rockies, and we'll have scattered showers and thunderstorms over a wider area Wednesday through Friday.