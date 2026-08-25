KXLF Butte Area Weather: A warm, hazy Wednesday with PM showers & thunderstorms

BUTTE — Several rain showers and thunderstorms popped up on a warm Tuesday in southwest Montana, but unfortunately most areas didn't receive much rain. We'll still have isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening, with a mix of clouds and clear sky by early Wednesday morning. Lows will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s.

After a quiet Wednesday morning with a mix of sun, clouds and haze, we'll have another round of showers and thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon and evening. The further south you live, the less likely the storms will be. Thursday will be a similar day for our area, with a quite morning and stormy afternoon. Most highs will be in the 80s.

A ridge of high pressure remains in control of our weather at this time, but it has allowed monsoon moisture over Montana, and an approaching trough of low pressure will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. Highs will fall below average by Sunday, but it will be warm, and more showers will be possible next Tuesday.