KXLF Butte Area Weather: Breezy & seasonable with light rain showers possible

BUTTE — Thursday has not been as stormy as Wednesday was in southwest Montana, but a few showers have still popped up over the mountains, and our gusty wind has continued. Additional clouds will stream northward over far western Montana late tonight and early Friday, with a few light rain showers possible mainly west of the Divide. The sky will be mostly clear further east. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s.

Both Friday and Saturday will be fairly similar to Thursday weather-wise in our region. Clouds will continue to move from south to north, breezy to locally windy weather will return both afternoons, and there will be more clouds closer to the Idaho border and fewer as you approach Bozeman Pass. Only isolated showers and thunderstorms will take shape both days, and most areas will be dry and warm in the 70s with lower 80s further east.

The fairly stationary trough of low pressure over the Pacific Northwest which is driving our current weather pattern will throw another wave of energy our way late Sunday, Labor Day Monday and early Tuesday. That will also be the best window of opportunity for rain showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain will fall on Labor Day, but it will be light to moderate for most areas. High will fall around 10 degrees from Sunday to Monday.