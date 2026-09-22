KXLF Butte Area Weather: Clearing and warmer on Wednesday and Thursday

BUTTE — A small disturbance brought a few rain showers and thunderstorms to southwest Montana for the final afternoon of summer. We can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms to continue into this first evening of autumn (which begins at 6:05PM), and we'll have a gradual clearing of our sky late tonight through early Wednesday from west to east. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s for our first fall morning.

A small ridge of high pressure will control our weather for the first couple days of the new fall season, and highs will climb back above average. Under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky we will have highs from the upper 60s to the upper 70s on Wednesday, and 3-5 degrees can be added to those highs under a mostly sunny sky on Thursday. That warming trend will come to an end late Friday and this weekend as a Pacific storm moves our direction.

We can expect increasing clouds with breezes, cooling and a few showers late Friday as this next trough and cold front approach. Saturday will be a clearer, cooler and windier day in the wake of that cold frontal passage. Highs will fall from the 70s down to the 60s from Friday to Saturday. Additional rain showers will be possible on Sunday and Monday, but rain amounts look to be light. We'll have fewer clouds and cooler than average weather on Tuesday.