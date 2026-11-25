BUTTE — Tuesday began in a chilly way in southwest Montana with lows dropping into the single digits and teens, and areas of freezing fog. We had a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon, but highs were still stuck in the 20s and 30s. Tonight will be another chilly night, but it won't be quite as cold or as foggy as it was this morning. Lows will be mainly in the teens, with a few lower 20s possible.

Wednesday will be a partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably cool day for our area with a small ridge of high pressure in control. Breezes will begin to blow in the afternoon as a trough of low pressure approaches. Highs Wednesday will be in the 30s and lower 40s. We can expect in increasing clouds on Thanksgiving Thursday, with stronger breezes. We will also have light rain & snow showers late in the day.

The biggest Thanksgiving holiday travel effects will likely happen after Thanksgiving instead of before. A second storm will bring a much better chance for rain turning to snow Friday and Saturday. At this time, the amounts don't look heavy, but all elevations will likely have snow by Friday night and Saturday morning. Sunday will be a cool and quiet day, and we'll have more snow Monday.