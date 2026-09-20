KXLF Butte Area Weather: Decreasing clouds and seasonable highs on Sunday

BUTTE — An area of low pressure which had been over the West Coast much of the week finally moved inland on Friday, and it has already delivered healthy amounts of rain to much of southern Montana and northern Wyoming on Saturday, while only providing mainly clouds to the northern half of Montana. Flood Watches continue through Sunday afternoon for much of southern Montana and northern Wyoming, although much of the rain we're going to get from this storm has already fallen.

The eastern half of Montana can expect clouds, rain showers and thunderstorms late tonight through Sunday, but we can expect a decrease in cloud cover across the region from west to east as we progress through Sunday and early Monday. Highs on Sunday will be warmer in western Montana, reaching mainly the 70s, while central and eastern Montana will remain in the upper 50s and 60s. Much more of the region will have sun on Monday, and highs for many areas will rise about 10 degrees compared to Sunday.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather late Monday and Tuesday, and highs will continue to rise. A small disturbance currently over the Southwest will push toward the northern Rockies by Wednesday. It will bring some clouds and a slight chance of rain showers to mainly southern and eastern Montana. A ridge will rebuild over the Rockies on Thursday and Friday, but that will also allow a trough to form off the West Coast. By Saturday we'll likely have stronger breezes, more clouds and a cooldown next Saturday.