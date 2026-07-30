KXLF Butte Area Weather: Evening t'storms followed by more Friday heat and haze

BUTTE — The huge and almost-stationary ridge of high pressure over the Rockies and High Plains continued to bring Montana and Wyoming plenty of heat on Thursday. There was still just enough monsoon moisture to allow isolated showers and thunderstorms to form. The showers and thunderstorms will fall apart late tonight, and we'll have a hazy and quieter Friday morning with lows from the mid 40s to the upper 50s.

The strong ridge isn't leaving our region yet, and that will mean even more heat for us both Friday and Saturday. Although there will be some monsoon moisture still moving around the ridge toward us, showers and thunderstorms are less likely. Friday will be hotter than Thursday was, and Saturday will be much hotter with many areas having a good chance to break record highs for the first day of August on Saturday.

The heat, dry air and dry fuel will lead to higher fire danger. Fire Weather Watches are in place for most of the region on Saturday, and likely lasting through Sunday. Extreme Heat Watches are also in place for central and eastern Montana for this weekend. Highs will range from the mid 90s to near 110 degrees in the hottest areas of the east. Please be mindful of the heat danger, and check on kids, pets and the elderly.

A trough of low pressure and cold front will push over the northern Rockies on Sunday and Monday. Thankfully that will cool our record-breaking heat down, but the stronger wind will continue our fire danger through at least Sunday. Monday will be cooler than average, and Tuesday will be quite pleasant, and we'll start to warm up again next Wednesday and Thursday. Little to no rain is in the forecast, however.