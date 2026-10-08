KXLF Butte Area Weather: Flirting with Friday records; rapid weekend changes

BUTTE — High pressure continued its control of the weather in Montana and Wyoming on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures. We can expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky tonight, and lows will be a little warmer Friday morning than they were Thursday morning. Lows will range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s.

Ahead of our advancing trough of low pressure and cold front, we can expect increasing clouds, stronger wind and warmer temperatures on Friday. Many areas of southern Montana and northern Wyoming will threaten record highs, but unfortunately we will also have higher fire danger with Red Flag Warnings in effect. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

The cold front will push over the northern Rockies late Friday and Saturday. Rain showers will begin to fall as will temperatures, and late Saturday and Sunday it will be cold enough for many areas to go from rain to snow. The mountains of central and western Montana will be under a Winter Storm Watch from late Saturday through late Sunday. Drive carefully!

At this time, it appear the highest mountain peaks could receive up to a foot of snow from late Saturday through Monday as this storm pushes over the region. Areas 4500-6000' could receive 3-6" of snow, and lower elevations will likely get less snow along with mixes of snow and rain. It is a highly fluid storm situation, and we will keep our eyes on it into next week. Be safe!