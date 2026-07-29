KXLF Butte Area Weather: Hazy with afternoon & evening thunderstorms on Thursday

BUTTE — Monsoon moisture moving around the big dome of high pressure over the Rocky Mountains brought another round of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, but they were isolated, and many of us didn't get much rain. After some additional evening showers and thunderstorms, our sky will become mostly clear with areas of haze and smoke above. Lows will range from the mid 40s to the upper 50s.

Both Thursday and Friday will be similar to each other, and to previous days with fairly quiet, mild, hazy mornings followed by isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain well above average in the 80s and lower 90s. On Saturday we'll have even more heat along with fewer clouds, and unfortunately more fire danger. Fire Weather Watches have already been issued for this weekend in much of Montana.

The fire danger will be rising in our area not only due of the heat, but due to an incoming cold front which will bring stronger wind to a wider area on Sunday. It won't provide any good chances for rain, but it will bring to an abrupt end the very hot weather we will have on Saturday. The cooling will likely continue next Monday and Tuesday to slightly below average levels, but we'll begin to warm up again Wednesday.