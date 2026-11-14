KXLF Butte Area Weather: Increasing clouds on Saturday with isolated showers

BUTTE — We overachieved with the weather again in Montana and Wyoming on Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s, 10-20 degrees warmer than average for the first half of November. Some areas dealt with low clouds and fog, and we'll still have some of that late tonight and early Saturday, but most of our region will have a mostly clear to partly cloudy night with lows a few degrees warmer than average to start the weekend.

A small wave of energy will approach western Montana Saturday afternoon, and it will provide a few light rain showers, but little rain will fall. Central and eastern Montana and most of Wyoming will stay mild and dry. The large ridge of high pressure over the Rocky Mountains will be in charge for one more day on Sunday, and we can expect a warmer than average mix of sun and clouds. Rapid weather changes arrive next week.

We can expect increasing clouds on Monday with rain turning to snow in far western Montana, but we'll stay warmer than average. The trough of low pressure currently over the West Coast will then push over the northern Rockies Tuesday and Wednesday. We will cool to below average with some rain, but mainly snow for almost all elevations. Late Wednesday and Thursday will be quieter, with another round of snow next Friday.