KXLF Butte Area Weather: Increasing clouds with light, late showers on Friday

BUTTE — Thursday began in a chilly and foggy way for many parts of Montana and Wyoming, with most lows falling below freezing, and some fog persisting into the afternoon. We will still have a few areas of patchy fog overnight and early Friday, but we'll also have increasing overnight clouds, which will limit how foggy and how chilly we get.

As a trough of low pressure deepens over the West Coast, we can expect southwesterly flow over the northern Rockies for the next few days. A few showers will be possible late Friday, but mainly in the west. Another round of light rain and snow showers will arrive early Saturday for more areas. We'll be more active beginning Sunday morning.

That trough of low pressure will push onshore late Saturday, and bring our region more rain and mountain snow Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will cool enough that some lower elevations will also get snow along with the rain, but snow amounts won't be heavy. After some gusty wind Monday, we'll have quieter weather starting Tuesday morning.