KXLF Butte Area Weather: Isolated thunderstorms on Thursday, but little rain

BUTTE — Monsoon moisture and the summer sun allowed scattered showers and thunderstorms to form and move over southwest Montana Wednesday afternoon. Most areas received only small amounts of rain, however. After some lingering evening activity, we'll have fewer showers late tonight and a partly cloudy start to Thursday with lows in the 40s and lower 50s.

We can expect a hazy mix of sun and clouds early Thursday, and then the next round of rain showers and thunderstorms will form. Unfortunately, some of the thunderstorms may end up being "dry" with little to no rain, and they'll cause more fire danger than rainy benefit. Gusty wind will also be possible. Highs will reach the 80s in most areas despite the thunderstorms forming.

A trough of low pressure will sink southward toward us as the weekend approaches. We will have isolated activity on Friday, but a better chance for rain showers along with "wet" thunderstorms, which should be a much bigger benefit Saturday and early Sunday. We'll also cool below average by Sunday with some gusty wind. Next Monday will be quiet, with scattered showers Tuesday.