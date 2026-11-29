BUTTE — As expected, our latest storm affected western and southern Montana along with northern Wyoming the most, and that storm is already on its way out of the Rockies. We can expect a temporary decrease in clouds tonight, followed by increasing clouds through the day on Sunday. Lows will be colder for most areas, mainly in the 10s and 20s.

A couple small waves of energy will bring isolated showers of rain and snow to Montana and northern Wyoming both Sunday and Monday, but most of what falls will be light, and it will be mainly over the west. Highs won't be very warm, but they'll still be seasonable for the last two days of November, if not a handful of degrees above average for some areas.

We can expect a fairly progressive weather pattern for the first week of December, but it likely won't yield much precipitation. A ridge of high pressure will in control over most of the Rocky Mountain region, but about every other day through next Saturday we will have small waves that move over Montana and Wyoming. We'll likely get more wind than anything else.