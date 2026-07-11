KXLF Butte Area Weather: More record highs threatened on a scorching Sunday

BUTTE — Saturday was sizzling hot in Montana and Wyoming with highs easily rising into the 90s and 100s, and many records were broken. A strong ridge of high pressure is in control of our weather right now, and it will not be taking it easy on us anytime soon. Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings will be in effect for much of Montana through Monday. Please seek shade and A/C, drink plenty of water, and check on your children, the elderly and your pets.

Sunday will begin fairly clear, but we'll have increasing clouds by the afternoon. Despite having more clouds, most areas will be at least as hot Sunday as we were on Saturday, more daily records will fall, and in many parts of central and eastern Montana as well as northern Wyoming, all-time record highs for any day of the year will be possible. Highs will range from the mid 90s in our "cooler" areas to near 115 degrees in our lowest and hottest river valleys. Stay cool and safe!

Along with the heat, we will have high fire danger due to gusty wind along with the very hot and dry air, and dry fuel on the ground. Please refrain from doing any burning on Sunday, or even creating sparks that could start fires. We had lightning-caused fires on Friday in parts of Montana when thunderstorms were moving overhead. Although we won't have a lightning threat on Sunday, everything is tinder-dry, and it won't take much to cause a large, fast-moving fire.

A weak, slow-moving cold front will eventually push its way over the northern Rockies early next week, which will bring modest cooling Monday and Tuesday, but better cooling on Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be possible next week, mainly Tuesday through Thursday, but large amounts of rain will not fall for most of us. We'll start to warm up again next Friday and Saturday, and highs will likely stay above average for everyone in the region through next week. Again, be sure to stay safe with all of the heat on Sunday!