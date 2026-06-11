KXLF Butte Area Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer for our area on Friday

BUTTE — We had a bright, mild and breezy Thursday in southwest Montana as one storm left our region, and we wait for the next storm to arrive. We can expect a mostly clear sky tonight with light to moderate breezes and cool overnight lows. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the lower 40s by sunrise Friday morning.

Friday will begin in a mostly sunny way, but changes aren't too far away. A fast-moving cold front will push southward from Canada through the course of the day. We can expect increasing clouds late Friday afternoon and evening, more gusty wind, and isolated showers. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Although scattered showers will move over mainly south central Montana late Friday into Saturday, little rain is expected. Saturday will be noticeably cooler due to the cold front, however. We can expect a warming trend from Sunday through Tuesday, but the jetstream will also bring more wind Tuesday and Wednesday.