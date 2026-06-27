KXLF Butte Area Weather: Mountain snow, lower elevation rain/snow mixes Sunday

BUTTE — A potent and unseasonably cool storm continued its so trek over Montana and the northern Rockies on Saturday. Highs on Saturday were 15-20 degrees below average for early summer, and colder air is coming. Snow will fall in the mountains, and some lower elevations will even have a rain and snow mix early Sunday. Please drive carefully over our mountain passes!

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for areas above 6500' from Saturday evening through Monday morning. Areas above that elevation will receive 4-8" of snow, and the highest peaks will receive up to and over 12" of snow. Anyone who has plans in the mountains and backcountry, please be caution and be prepared for winter weather.

Lower elevations will have good opportunities to receive 1-2" of rain through late Monday and early Tuesday before our active weather begins to subside a bit. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible in the afternoons and evenings from Tuesday through Friday, but amounts will be much lighter. At this time, Independence Day looks warmer and drier next Saturday.