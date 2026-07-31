KXLF Butte Area Weather: Record breaking heat Saturday and weekend fire danger

BUTTE — We've closed out the month of July in a fairly hot way in most of Montana and Wyoming with above-average highs, plenty of haze from regional wildfires, and limited shower and thunderstorm activity. We'll have few clouds overnight with areas of haze, and lows won't fall too far. Lows for the first morning of August on Saturday will be mainly in the 50s and 60s.

Much of Montana will be under Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories on Saturday with highs from the upper 90s to close to 110 degrees will be possible. Most of Montana will also be under Red Flag Warnings all weekend as the heat builds on Saturday, and dry, gusty wind begins blowing on Sunday. Please refrain from burning or causing sparks, and check on the elderly, your kids and pets!

Although we do not want the stronger wind, we will also get a rapid cooling of our hot weather early next week as a large trough of low pressure pushes the dominant ridge over the Rockies further south. Highs will drop a bit on Sunday, but they'll drop much further to below-average levels on Monday. Next Tuesday and Wednesday will be quite comfortable for August, with late week warming.