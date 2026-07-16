KXLF Butte Area Weather: Scattered afternoon showers and t'storms on Friday

BUTTE — The heat of the day created showers and thunderstorms over southwest Montana on Thursday, and a few severe thunderstorms took shape, too. We will continue to have shower and thunderstorm activity through the evening, but it will be mild and quiet under a partly cloudy sky by Friday morning. Most lows will be in the 50s to start the day.

After a fairly quiet morning, we can expect another round of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening, more likely to the northern and eastern parts of southwest Montana. We'll stay above average, however, with highs in the 80s and lower 90s. This weekend looks quieter and warmer with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A ridge will be in control of the weather of the Rockies and the High Plains for much of this coming week. Despite the ridge being overhead, monsoon moisture will move around that ridge toward our region. We can expect increasing clouds and some cooling next Monday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning Tuesday through Thursday.