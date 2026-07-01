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KXLF Butte Area Weather: Showers ending late, brighter and warmer on Thursday

Mostly sunny and warmer on Thursday with scattered thunderstorms returning on Friday
Jason Stiff
Mostly sunny and warmer on Thursday with scattered thunderstorms returning on Friday
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and last updated

BUTTE — We had another round of showers and thunderstorms move over southwestern Montana Wednesday afternoon and evening, with a few areas of heavy rain and isolated severe thunderstorms. Late tonight the showers will fall apart, and we'll have a mostly clear, cool and quiet start to Thursday. Lows Thursday morning will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny, warm and seasonable day for our area, and for most of us, the warmest and driest it has been in a week. A ridge of high pressure will try to build in from the southeast, but after a day of highs in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday, we'll have a small wave of energy bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday with minor cooling by a handful of degrees.

The Fourth of July looks to be timed perfectly with our weather, since we are expecting a mostly sunny and warmer than average day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Minor disturbances will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms to some both Sunday and Monday, a better chance for active weather Tuesday, and isolated thunderstorms again next Wednesday.

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