KXLF Butte Area Weather: Showers ending late, brighter and warmer on Thursday

BUTTE — We had another round of showers and thunderstorms move over southwestern Montana Wednesday afternoon and evening, with a few areas of heavy rain and isolated severe thunderstorms. Late tonight the showers will fall apart, and we'll have a mostly clear, cool and quiet start to Thursday. Lows Thursday morning will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny, warm and seasonable day for our area, and for most of us, the warmest and driest it has been in a week. A ridge of high pressure will try to build in from the southeast, but after a day of highs in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday, we'll have a small wave of energy bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday with minor cooling by a handful of degrees.

The Fourth of July looks to be timed perfectly with our weather, since we are expecting a mostly sunny and warmer than average day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Minor disturbances will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms to some both Sunday and Monday, a better chance for active weather Tuesday, and isolated thunderstorms again next Wednesday.