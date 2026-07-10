KXLF Butte Area Weather: Sizzling summer weather coming this weekend! Stay cool!

BUTTE — We warmed well into the 80s in southwest Montana on Friday, and the warming trend is just beginning. We can expect a mostly clear to clear sky tonight and lows will be fairly mild. Lows will range from the mid 40s to mid 50s. Due what you can outdoors in the morning, since much hotter weather will arrive by afternoon.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny day for our area, and it will get hotter for everyone. Highs will be in the 90s for all lower elevations. Although most of us won't break records on Saturday, a handful of cities and towns could tie and break records. Sunday will be a few degrees hotter, despite more clouds coming in from the southwest.

A cold front will approach our region this weekend, but it will stall to our west, allowing Sunday to be just as hot (or hotter) than Saturday. Monday the cold front will finally arrive with more clouds and a minor cooldown. Showers are possible, but unlikely for most of us on Monday. Additional clouds will move our way beginning Tuesday.

The dominant ridge of high pressure over the Rockies and High Plains will still be in place through most of next week, but moisture moving around that ridge will start pushing our way on Tuesday. We'll have isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, they will be more likely Wednesday, and will linger Thursday, too. Highs will cool into the 80s.