BUTTE — Light snow has been falling over portions of Montana and Wyoming on this Friday, but a colder airmass is already pushing southward from Canada, and that will enhance our chances for more snow. Many of the mountains and some of the valleys of western and central Montana will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from Friday evening through Saturday morning. Most valleys in the Advisory will get 1-4" of snow, with 3-6" in the mountains. Please drive carefully on the light to moderate snow!

The best window of opportunity for snow in southern Montana and northern Wyoming will be Friday night through midday Saturday, with decreasing clouds from west to east through the day on Saturday. Highs will stay well below average, mainly in the lower to mid 30s, so there will be icy spots on highways, streets, and sidewalks. Be sure to walk and drive carefully, as it will be a few days before we rise well above freezing. Sunday will be a gray day for most, with snow showers possible again in southwestern Montana.

A ridge of high pressure will be building over the Rockies late Sunday and Monday, and many areas will likely be dry, but will not be warm with more clouds overhead. Highs will stay in the 30s for most areas through at least Monday. A deeper trough will be forming over the West Coast early next week, and although it will likely split apart, it will bring some gusty wind to our area late Tuesday, Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday. We will have rising temperatures, but also a chance for more showers on Thanksgiving.