KXLF Butte Area Weather: The sun and warmth continue Thursday, but it won't last

BUTTE — A dominant ridge of high pressure brought more sunshine and warmth to southwest Montana on Wednesday, and highs once rose well into the 70s. Average highs in early October are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tonight will be mostly clear to clear and seasonably cool, ranging from the upper 20s to near 40 degrees Thursday morning.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with a mostly sunny and warm day and highs in the 70s. Friday will also be much warmer than average, but we'll have increasing clouds and the wind will strengthen ahead of our next storm. That wind will raise fire danger, unfortunately, and Fire Weather Watches have already been issued for Friday afternoon.

A cold front will push over the northern Rockies late Friday and early Saturday. This will be the most vigorous and coldest storm of the season for Montana, and highs will drop from 30 to 40 degrees from Friday to Sunday. This system will begin as rain for most Saturday afternoon, turning from rain to snow late Saturday and Sunday for most areas.

Snow will obviously be heaviest in the mountains with this storm, with amounts up to one foot possible at the highest elevations. Pass levels may receive 3-6", and lower elevations could receive a couple inches of wet snow. This incoming storm still has a lot of time to evolve and change its path between now and Monday when the snow ends from west to east.