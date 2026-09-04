KXLF Butte Area Weather: Warm with a few showers on Saturday, wetter Labor Day

BUTTE — A ridge of high pressure over the central Rockies and a trough of low pressure over the Pacific Northwest continued their battle over western Montana on Friday. We had plenty of clouds streaming northward over western Montana, but we only received a few showers. We'll have more clouds west than east tonight. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s Saturday morning.

Saturday will be similar for our part of the world with far more sunshine than clouds, and above average temperatures. We will cool a handful of degrees, but highs will still reach the 80s and lower 90s. Sunday will begin quietly, but a disturbance will push northward toward us, and we can expect increasing clouds. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms late Sunday evening.

The best chances for rain showers and thunderstorms for our region will be late Sunday, Labor Day Monday and next Tuesday as a trough of low pressure moves overhead. We will also get stronger wind and a rapid cooldown. Highs will fall from the 80s on Sunday to the 70s Monday and Tuesday. Next Wednesday will be brighter, quieter and warmer, and we'll have a few more clouds late next week.