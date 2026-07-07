KXLF Butte Area Weather: Warm with isolated PM thunderstorms on Wednesday

BUTTE — We warmed back to seasonable levels in southwest Montana on Tuesday, with highs climbing back to the mid and upper 70s and lower 80s. A few thunderstorms popped up over the mountains to the south, but we'll have decreasing clouds overnight with cool to mild lows ranging from the lower 40s to the mid 50s.

Wednesday will begin in a bright and quiet way, but a cold front approaching from the west will increase the southwest flow over the region, bringing moisture back into our sky, and isolated PM showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Highs will rise into the 80s in most areas. Thursday will be bright and slightly cooler and quite seasonable.

A large ridge of high pressure will build over the Rockies and the High Plains from Friday through next Monday. Although we'll have some clouds from time to time, highs will quickly rise to the hottest levels we've seen thus far in 2026, with widespread 90s for highs this weekend. Be safe in the heat! We should get a little relief by next Tuesday.