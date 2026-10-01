KXLF Butte Area Weather: Warmer on Friday ahead of an incoming cold front

BUTTE — We had a pleasant beginning to the month of October on Thursday in southwest Montana with a mild mix of sunshine and clouds. We can expect quiet weather overnight with variable clouds, and slightly warmer than average overnight lows for the first week of October. Lows will range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s Friday morning.

A cold front currently to our northwest will sweep over the northern Rockies through the day Friday and early Saturday. It's fairly moisture-starved, so we have no good chances for any precipitation here. Ahead of that cold front, we'll have warmer weather on Friday with breezes developing. Highs will be in the above-average 70s for almost all areas. Enjoy!

Saturday will be a cooler day due to the cold front, but we'll still likely stay warmer than average. Another ridge of high pressure will deliver a noticeable warming trend on Sunday and Monday, with highs well above average. Isolated showers are possible Monday, but little rain will fall. We'll have more gusty wind and a cooldown beginning Tuesday, but we'll stay warm.