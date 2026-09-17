Rain moving in

BUTTE — Following a dry spell, cooler and wetter weather is expected to move in over the next few days.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms push into southwest Montana late morning into early afternoon, moving north into central Montana by evening. Expect widespread rain and storm activity to stick around through Thursday night.

Friday: Unsettled conditions persist, with atmospheric energy favoring strong-to-severe storms. The main risks will be damaging wind gusts and hail.

Saturday: As an upper-level trough moves through, scattered showers and lingering thunderstorms remain likely across southwest and central MT before tapering off Saturday night.

Sunday & Monday: Weather settles down as high pressure and an upper-level ridge build in, bringing drier, milder, and pleasant conditions heading into early next week.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Forecast confidence lowers significantly for mid-week. Global weather models remain divided between warm/dry and cold/wet outcomes, making predictions for Tuesday and Wednesday uncertain.