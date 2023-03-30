Travel impacts continue into Thursday evening for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Areas of moderate to heavy impacting travel conditions across SW Montana Thursday afternoon especially for mountain passes close to the Continental Divide.

Wrap around bands of snow are moving to the NW as of 1 pm Thursday and slowly pushing out of the northern half SW Montana.

Elk Park, Boulder Hill, MacDonald Pass, Georgetown Lake and down to Monida Pass are seeing the worst conditions Thursday afternoon.

This storm will slowly drift out of the region later tonight and a slight warm up is coming Friday into Saturday with some lower valleys trying to reach the lower 40s.

Another system arrives Saturday evening and this will trigger another sharp cooling trend to last into early next week with scattered snow showers.

The National Weather Service continues WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES over SW Montana through midnight Thursday.

Scattered snow, heavy at times especially over mountain passes, will produce difficult to hazardous travel conditions. Wet roads will turn icy overnight impacting your Friday morning commute.

kbzk

kbzk