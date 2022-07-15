Turning up the heat this weekend

BOZEMAN – Monsoonal moisture continues to produce afternoon thunderstorms over SW Montana again Friday. This pattern will be less impactful this weekend except for an isolated mainly mountain thunderstorm Saturday and Sunday.

There is a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH up through 7 pm across most of central Montana. This area could see damaging wind gusts and/or damaging hail.

The bigger weather issue will be well above normal temperatures with upper 80s to upper 90s likely across SW Montana both west and east of the divide this weekend.

A cold front will bring increasing wind by Monday and a slight cool down by early next week.