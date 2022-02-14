Two round of snow to impact travel conditions for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – The next weather maker is a Pacific storm system with a cold front passing through Monday night and a slower upper-level Low passing through Tuesday night.

Plan on two waves of snow and difficult travel conditions, especially during the morning hours Tuesday and again Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the first round of snow Monday night through late Tuesday morning for all of SW Montana.

Mountains and passes could see 3”-6” with possibly 8” or more in favored upslope ranges. Valley snow accumulations will be highly varied with general amounts between 1”-6”.

Snow covered and icy roads will produce travel hazards mostly at pass level but at time down into the lower valleys. Plan now on longer commute times Tuesday and Wednesday.

Later this week the pattern will once again move back into a dry and mild phase before the next system arrives on Sunday.

